TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Raiderland Native American Student Association

In need of Native drummers and dancers for Indigenous peoples heritage month. (November) Please contact raiderlandnasa@gmail.com by October 21, 2019!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
10/10/2019

Originator:
Alyson Gabourel

Email:
Alyson.Gabourel@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories