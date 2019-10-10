Open Education Resources Resolution

Passed in the Faculty Senate October 9, 2109 #369 meeting

WHEREAS October 21-27, 2019 is designated as Open Access Week and is supported by the Texas Tech University (TTU) Libraries through education and awareness events; and

WHEREAS TTU is recognized as a Tier One Carnegie research institution; and

WHEREAS TTU is a research-intensive institution where faculty discovery enhances learning; and

WHEREAS TTU is committed to the values of academic and intellectual freedom; and

WHEREAS publication in Open Access (OA) journals, repositories and the use of OA textbooks are an increasingly effective option for scholarly communication, teaching, and learning;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Faculty Senate encourages faculty to deposit pre-print or post-print copies of articles in a university-sponsored digital repository, such as the TTU Libraries’ Think Tech.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Faculty Senate encourages faculty to consider adopting and/or creating Open Access textbooks utilizing Creative Commons (CC) licensing as an option to lower the cost of attending college. A copy of this resolution be forwarded to all Faculty, Tech Announce, and the Provost’s Office.