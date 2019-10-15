Artwork Wanted for Art Fair and Contest!





The Department of Psychological Sciences is holding a Diversity Art Fair! The goal is to celebrate the diversity of TTU and highlight the experiences of underrepresented groups.





$500 in prizes are available ($200 to 1st, $150 to 2nd & 3rd)! See https://www.depts.ttu.edu/psy/diversity/art.php for details.





Submissions from all members of the TTU community are welcome! To be eligible, artwork should be 2D visual art (photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, computer art, etc.).





If you have questions, please e-mail Dr. Molly Ireland (molly.ireland@ttu.edu) or Katarina Swaringen (katarina.swaringen@ttu.edu).