Annual Día de los Muertos Procession on November 1

Join us for the annual five-site Día de los Muertos Procesión to celebrate the cultural traditions of the Day of the Dead – TTU Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center), TTU Museum, TTU School of Art, LHUCA, and Buddy Holly Center. Enjoy mariachi music, dance, crafts, food and family-friendly cultural activities. 

Día de los Muertos Procession Schedule: 

5:30 PM               

Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center): 601 Indiana Avenue - http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/

Museum of Texas Tech: 3301 4th Street - http://www.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/visit/events.php

6:30 PM               

Texas Tech School of Art: 3010 18th Street – www.landmarkarts.org.

7:30 PM               

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA): 511 Avenue K - http://lhuca.org/events/2019/11/1/first-friday-art-trail  

6:00 – 9:30 PM  

Buddy Holly Center:  1801 Crickets Avenue - 

https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/buddy-holly-center/events


Free & Open to the Public

Call 806-742-3667 for more information

 Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

 
Posted:
10/23/2019

Originator:
Jan Stogner

Email:
jan.stogner@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2019

Location:
International Cultural Center

