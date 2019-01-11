Join us for the annual five-site Día de los Muertos Procesión to celebrate the cultural traditions of the Day of the Dead – TTU Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center), TTU Museum, TTU School of Art, LHUCA, and Buddy Holly Center. Enjoy mariachi music, dance, crafts, food and family-friendly cultural activities. Día de los Muertos Procession Schedule: 5:30 PM Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center): 601 Indiana Avenue - http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/ Museum of Texas Tech: 3301 4th Street - http://www.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/visit/events.php 6:30 PM Texas Tech School of Art: 3010 18th Street – www.landmarkarts.org. 7:30 PM Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA): 511 Avenue K - http://lhuca.org/events/2019/11/1/first-friday-art-trail 6:00 – 9:30 PM Buddy Holly Center: 1801 Crickets Avenue - https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/buddy-holly-center/events.

Free & Open to the Public Call 806-742-3667 for more information Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.