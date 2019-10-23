Join us for a Roundtable titled "Hip Hop as Protest." Panelists include Maco Faniel, author of Hip Hop in Houston, Dr. Marco Cervantes, aka "Mexican Stepgrandfather" and Director of Mexican-American Studies at UTSA, Dr. Sarai Brinker, Instructor of Musicology at Tech, and PhD grad student in English, Kourtney Moore. Dr. Curtis Peoples of the Crossroads of Music Archive in the SW Collection will introduce the panel and speak on the topic of Lubbock Hip Hop. Book signing and Q & A follow.