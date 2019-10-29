The Quill, an undergraduate creative writing organization, is hosting an Open Mic Night Costume Party. We encourage everyone, performing or not, to show up in their best costumes and come listen to original works of creative writing. We will have a candy bar and a costume contest following the conclusion of readings. There will be a prize for the winner of the costume contest (note: only those who perform and dress up will be considered for the prize). Our Vice President, Kaevyn Maple, will also be offering 4-5 tarot card life spreads for anyone who is interested in a glimpse into their future. ;)

