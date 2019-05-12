A heartwarming, contemporary parable, The Way of the Shepherd offers a fresh perspective on the art of leadership. In this account of a cub reporter who lands the interview of a lifetime with the most respected CEO in America. Through the interview, the businessman shares seven proven management principles that, while ancient in origin, are readily applicable in today’s fast-paced, high-tech world. Compelling and challenging, these uncommon, age-old principles require leaders to focus on their own hearts, character, and priorities, and to give their best in order to receive the best from others. Readers also discover insights and techniques for engaging and energizing their workforce, and for leading people in a way that helps them see their work as a calling rather than merely a job, as a place to belong rather than just a place to work.

Thursday, December 5th - 12:05pm-12:50pm - Doak Conference Center Rm 170A Limit 20 People

To register, please contact maclay.buie@ttu.edu

11/26/2019



MaClay Buie



MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



N/A



12:05 PM - 12:50 PM

12/5/2019



Doak Conference Center Rm 170A



