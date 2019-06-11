



Chancellor’s Award of Excellence

The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.

Joanna Conrad Texas Tech University Press

Irene Cox Honors College

Mary Catherine Hastert College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Elizabeth Massengale Parent and Family Relations and the Office of the Dean of Students

President’s Award of Excellence

The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.

Billy W. Boone Payroll and Tax Services

Eleanor Mode English

Dr. CassiDe Street Office of Research and Innovation

Matador Award

The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.

Hannah Bjerch-Andresen Human Resources

Joshua P. Sills Student Success and Retention

Emma Smith Office of International Affairs

Dr. Melanie Ungar Physics and Astronomy

Ashley Wenzel Nutritional Sciences

Staff Senate Award

The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.

Rose Cruz College of Media and Communication

Israel Flores Accounting Services

Masked Rider Award

The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.

Jo Ann Landin Altman School of Law

Amiee Dixon Office of the Provost

Paul Green Plant and Soil Science

Kim Lindsey Animal and Food Science

Charles Long Free Market Institute





Guns Up Award (Team Award)

The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.

United Supermarkets Arena

Ronald Condez

Delia Garcia

Cindy Harper

Meredith Imes

Jeremy Lunsford

Eric Newell

Paul Rivas





Kinesiology and Sport Management

Monica Luna

Miranda Ortiz

Donna Torres

Telecommunications

Richard Breshers

John Crawford

Edward Hernandez

Tony Mann

Chris Morlan