Chancellor’s Award of Excellence
The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.
Joanna Conrad Texas Tech University Press
Irene Cox Honors College
Mary Catherine Hastert College of Arts and Sciences
Dr. Elizabeth Massengale Parent and Family Relations and the Office of the Dean of Students
President’s Award of Excellence
The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.
Billy W. Boone Payroll and Tax Services
Eleanor Mode English
Dr. CassiDe Street Office of Research and Innovation
Matador Award
The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.
Hannah Bjerch-Andresen Human Resources
Joshua P. Sills Student Success and Retention
Emma Smith Office of International Affairs
Dr. Melanie Ungar Physics and Astronomy
Ashley Wenzel Nutritional Sciences
Staff Senate Award
The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.
Rose Cruz College of Media and Communication
Israel Flores Accounting Services
Masked Rider Award
The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.
Jo Ann Landin Altman School of Law
Amiee Dixon Office of the Provost
Paul Green Plant and Soil Science
Kim Lindsey Animal and Food Science
Charles Long Free Market Institute
Guns Up Award (Team Award)
The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.
United Supermarkets Arena
Ronald Condez
Delia Garcia
Cindy Harper
Meredith Imes
Jeremy Lunsford
Eric Newell
Paul Rivas
Kinesiology and Sport Management
Monica Luna
Miranda Ortiz
Donna Torres
Telecommunications
Richard Breshers
John Crawford
Edward Hernandez
Tony Mann
Chris Morlan