Congratulations to the 2019 Distinguished Staff Award Recipients


Chancellor’s Award of Excellence

The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.

Joanna Conrad                     Texas Tech University Press

Irene Cox                              Honors College

Mary Catherine Hastert        College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Elizabeth Massengale      Parent and Family Relations and the Office of the Dean                                                     of Students

 

President’s Award of Excellence

The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.

Billy W. Boone                      Payroll and Tax Services

Eleanor Mode                       English

Dr. CassiDe Street                Office of Research and Innovation

 

Matador Award

The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.

Hannah Bjerch-Andresen  Human Resources

Joshua P. Sills                   Student Success and Retention

Emma Smith                      Office of International Affairs

Dr. Melanie Ungar              Physics and Astronomy

Ashley Wenzel                    Nutritional Sciences

 

Staff Senate Award

The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.

Rose Cruz                            College of Media and Communication

Israel Flores                         Accounting Services

 

Masked Rider Award

The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.

Jo Ann Landin Altman         School of Law

Amiee Dixon                        Office of the Provost

Paul Green                          Plant and Soil Science

Kim Lindsey                         Animal and Food Science

Charles Long                       Free Market Institute


Guns Up Award (Team Award)

The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.

United Supermarkets Arena

Ronald Condez                     

Delia Garcia                        

Cindy Harper                        

Meredith Imes                   

Jeremy Lunsford                  

Eric Newell                          

Paul Rivas    


Kinesiology and Sport Management                                                  

Monica Luna                         

Miranda Ortiz                     

Donna Torres           

           

Telecommunications                         

Richard Breshers                

John Crawford                     

Edward Hernandez              

Tony Mann                         

Chris Morlan                        
11/6/2019

MaClay Buie

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

N/A


