This is Your Brain on Food:

Understanding Neurological, Physiological and Psychological Influences on Ingestion

Martin Binks, Professor in Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech University, author of The Duke Diet, Fellow of the North American scientific organization The Obesity Society and of the European Society of Preventative Medicine, and SCOPE Fellow of the World Obesity Federation, will discuss the relationship between food and obesity. In his presentation, he will argue that food does not cause obesity. Ingestion and its many determinants, however, are influential in both the development and treatment of this complex disease. His presentation will provide a contextual overview of the state of the science in obesity followed by focused attention to the complex inter-relationships among neurological, physiological and psychological factors that influence eating and the broader relationship with food.

Dr. Binks serves at the Director of the Behavioral Medicine and Translational Research Lab and as the Director of the Nutritional and Metabolic Health Initiative here at Texas Tech University. He received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Fairleigh Dickenson University where he specialized in behavioral medicine, neuropsychology, and obesity. He completed pre- and postdoctoral training in behavioral medicine and obesity at the Medical University of South Carolina and was an Assistant Professor at Duke University Medical Center, Division of Medical Psychology. Dr. Binks he has been an obesity and metabolic disease research scientist and clinician for over 20 years and is an experienced administrative leader in healthcare business and clinical development capacities. He has assisted literally thousands of patients with behavioral, pharmacologic and surgical weight loss, health and wellness, and quality of life improvement over his distinguished career.