Sanskriti. An evening full of performances, celebrations and unification, and of course GREAT FOOD! This event is open to everyone!!! That's right, EVERYONE. So bring yourself, your friends, partners and near and dear ones!! Texas Tech University India Student Association is back with their annual cultural event,. An evening full of performances, celebrations and unification, and of course GREAT FOOD! This event is open to everyone!!! That's right, EVERYONE. So bring yourself, your friends, partners and near and dear ones!! This event is free for all ISA members!! Non-members can come along with event passes!! Mark your calendars, because this 27th, ISA celebrates India on Diwali!!

Are you a member of TTU-ISA who wants to want to mesmerise everyone with your voice, or amaze the ones with your dancing skills?? Do you want to leave the audience in tatters with your comedy routine or make everyone gasping with your other skills?? Sign up here!! https://forms.gle/JDx3UBv37mghCAdL9

Can't wait to buy passes for yourself and your friends??? Click here!! https://forms.gle/NWmYvscPJLymMU9k9

10/14/2019



Sarbajit Basu



Sarbajit.Basu@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 10/27/2019



Science Spectrum & Omni Theatre, 2579 S Loop 289 #250, Lubbock, TX 79423



