Due to a shortage in the supply, Walgreens has notified Texas Tech University that they will be unable to administer flu shots for tomorrow’s scheduled Flu Shot Clinic in Doak Conference Center. We apologize for the late notice but were only notified of the circumstances this morning.

Should Walgreens notify us that they will not be able to administer shots for the Flu Shot Clinic on Monday, October 21st, we will send out another cancelation email as soon as TTU is notified.