The Spring session dates are:
January 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the SUB Lubbock Room
January 22 2020 at 5:00 pm in the SUB Playa Room
January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am in the SUB Playa Room
January 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the SUB Playa Room
January 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room
January 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room
January 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room
January 30, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the SUB Canyon Room
January 31, 2020 at 11:00 am in the SUB Canyon Room
February 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room
February 4, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the SUB Canyon Room
February 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room
For more information go to www.redraiderorientation.ttu.edu