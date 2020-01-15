TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join the 2020 RRO CREW! Info Sessions Starting!
Are you a proud Red Raider who wants to make an impact on first year students? Come to a RRO Crew Information Session! Each session will last approximately 30 minutes.

The Spring session dates are:

 January 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the SUB Lubbock Room

January 22 2020 at 5:00 pm in the SUB Playa Room

January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am in the SUB Playa Room

January 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the SUB Playa Room

January 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room

January 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room

January 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room

January 30, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the SUB Canyon Room

January 31, 2020 at 11:00 am in the SUB Canyon Room

February 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room

February 4, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the SUB Canyon Room

February 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the SUB Canyon Room

 

For more information go to www.redraiderorientation.ttu.edu
