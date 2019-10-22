ARE YOU A MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL OR PURSUING MEDICINE?

Raiders Defending Life is hosting seasoned speaker, John Sego, he works in the political arm of Texas Right to Life. He works to pass laws that protect human life, the lives of the most vulnerable- the young and the old. In Texas today, physicians can place a DNR on your chart WITHOUT your or your families consent. They can legally decide when you should die, against your will. This is an issue of bioethics, doctors not working to protect human life, and hospitals being run to see how they can get empty beds the quickest.

Please attend and bring a friend! Follow us on Instagram, @raidersdefendinglife This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

10/16/2019



Originator:

Campbell Williams



Email:

campbell.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:15 PM - 7:15 PM

Event Date: 10/22/2019



Location:

SUB Traditions Room, second floor



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

