Art Building Galleries Extended Hours on Thursdays, 8 AM - 9 PM

On view:

Seeking Tongues: Postcolonial Photographies

Curated by Delilah Montoya?October 11-December 15, 2019?Art Building Landmark Gallery

Insight

Photographs by Piper Joy and Hannah Willstrop

Art Building South Gallery, October 11 - 21, 2019

Expresión, celebración y amor: El día de los Muertos?

A Selection of Photographs by Hutchinson Middle School Students?Under the direction of Marci Beene, Digital Photography Teacher?Art Building Studio Gallery, October 1 - November 3, 2019

Debora Hunter: Shooting Blanks at the NRA

Art Building SRO Photo Gallery, October 03 - November 10, 2019









Regular Hours for the Landmark Arts Galleries:?Monday - Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM;?Thursday 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM (free parking in South Lot after 8:00 PM)?Saturday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sunday Noon - 4:00 PM?Closed during University holidays.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

