The Developmental Literacy Graduate Certificate is a 15 hour course of study that gives students a credential to enhance teaching in post-secondary settings. Literacy is the backbone of learning in higher education. Unfortunately, many students graduate from high school without the literacy skills needed to handle the rigors of learning in higher education. The 15 hour coursework will give you knowledge and specific strategies for guiding students in their development of reading comprehension, academic writing, and productive peer discussion.





The certificate is perfect for anyone interested in an education minor or interested in becoming a better classroom teacher.





For more information, please contact Dr. Mellinee Lesley at mellinee.lesley@ttu.edu.



