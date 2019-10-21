TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Alcohol Awareness Week Kickoff
For a complete schedule of Alcohol Awareness Week events please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/alcohol.php

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. 

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu  

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab
Posted:
10/18/2019

Originator:
Colin Owens

Email:
colin.m.owens@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/21/2019

Location:
SUB North Plaza

