Texas Tech University Office of LGBTQIA and Women’s & Gender Studies proudly presents a film series, Queer Reels, Real Topics for the fall and spring semesters. Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBT+ community.

Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible, visible, and educating others about the stories and histories of people. Recognizing the diversity of identities and perspectives within the LGBT+ community, the films chosen for this year's series include identity, community, prejudice, normalcy, etc.

This film screening is FREE, and open to all students and the community. Each film will be followed by a commentary and analysis discussion.

On November 12, 5B, a remarkable story of courage and compassion from the nurses and caregivers of San Francisco General's Ward 5B, will be screened in the SUB Escondido Theatre, at 7pm.

5B is the inspirational story of everyday heroes, nurses and caregivers who took extraordinary action to comfort, protect and care for the patients of the first AIDS ward unit in the United States. 5B is stirringly told through first-person testimony of these nurses and caregivers who built Ward 5B in 1983 at San Francisco General Hospital, their patients, loved ones, and staff who volunteered to create care practices based in humanity and holistic well-being during a time of great uncertainty. The result is an uplifting yet candid and bittersweet monument to a pivotal moment in American history and a celebration of quiet heroes, nurses and caregivers worthy of renewed recognition.

For more information and to check out the spring lineup, visit the Office of LGBTQIA web site at; lgbtqia.ttu.edu

CONTACT: Jody Randall, Director, Office of LGBTQIA or Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies