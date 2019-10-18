The Offices of the President, Provost, and Research & Innovation are pleased to announce the Third Annual Celebration of Faculty Excellence in Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity. The event is held each year to publicly recognize and celebrate individual faculty and teams of faculty in all disciplines who have been recognized for research, scholarship, and/or creative activity at the national or international level during the preceding year. The celebration will also provide a forum for colleagues from across campus and the community to learn about the exciting, high quality research, scholarship, and creative activity that is being conducted at Texas Tech University.

Nomination submission deadline is 10/22/2019.

Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu

Nomination submissions: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1795964