We are in our final days of our first ever Scholar-in-Residence for 2019. This program is intended to highlight research by nationally recognized feminist scholars with an emphasis in Women's & Gender Studies.

Dr. Hilary Malatino, Assistant Professor, Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Philosophy and a research associate with the Rock Ethics Institute at Penn State. Dr. Malatino will be in residence October 12 – 22, 2019. Multiple events have been and still are planned to meet and hear more about their research.

Make plans to attend their office hours on Monday, October 21, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Barnes & Noble Campus Bookstore Starbucks.

Professor Malatino is the author of Queer Embodiment: Monstrosity, Medical Violence, and Intersex Experience (University of Nebraska Press, 2019). You can find their essays in Hypatia, TSQ, Angelaki, and The Journal of Medical Humanities, among other sites. They are currently researching, writing, and teaching at the juncture of trans studies, feminist science and technology studies, and affect theory.

We are delighted to have a number of departments support this residency, including; Texas Tech Ethics Center, The Humanities Center, the Department of Philosophy, Office of LGBTQIA and Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

To view a detailed schedule, visit the event’s website.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women’s & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335 or patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu