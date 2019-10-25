Women's & Gender Studies proudly announces a call for proposals for the 36th Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women, which will take place on the TTU campus, April 17, 2020.

We invite paper and panel proposals exploring women's, gender, sexuality and intersectional identities, both within contemporary and historical contexts. Interdisciplinary proposals, as well as proposals from undergraduate and graduate students are especially encouraged to submit.

Submit a 250-word abstract including the proposal title, name, affiliation and contact information for all author(s) on or before February 21, 2020

Link to submit; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/call_for_papers_and_panels.php

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu