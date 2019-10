Join us on Saturday, November 9 from 1:00 - 3:00 for an opportunity to attend a mock class, explore what life as a law student is like, and tour our facilities. Light hors d'oeuvres will be provided at the beginning of the event. All majors, minors, and interests are welcome.

RSVP to: admissions.law@ttu.edu

The schedule is as follows:

- 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. Check-in

- 1:00 p.m. Welcome from Dean Jack Nowlin

- 1:05 p.m. Mock Class

- 2:00 p.m. Student Panel

- 3:00 p.m. Optional tours