This event will focus on true impacts immigration has on the US society, and the economy as whole; it is a non-political approach to the topic. All the information presented has been gathered through approved research and is not based on opinions.







This event will commence with a table on the free speech area (outside of the SUB), and will conclude with a topic lecture by Nadia Y. Flores-Yeffal, Associate Professor of Sociology. (The location, date and time of event is for the TOPIC LECTURE )







More about TTU Define American:



https://www.facebook.com/DefineAmericanTTU





More about FWD.US "Day of Action"

https://www.iamanimmigrant.com/dayofaction/





