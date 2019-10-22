TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Social and Economic Impacts of Immigration
This event will focus on true impacts immigration has on the US society, and the economy as whole; it is a non-political approach to the topic.  All the information presented has been gathered through approved research and is not based on opinions.

This event will commence with a table on the free speech area (outside of the SUB), and will conclude with a topic lecture by Nadia Y. Flores-Yeffal, Associate Professor of Sociology. (The location, date and time of event is for the TOPIC LECTURE)

More about TTU Define American:
https://www.facebook.com/DefineAmericanTTU

More about FWD.US "Day of Action"
https://www.iamanimmigrant.com/dayofaction/

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
10/22/2019

Originator:
Yessenia Duran Rios

Email:
Pekis.duran@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 10/22/2019

Location:
SUB Playa room, 2nd floor


Categories