Getting Your Thesis or Dissertation Cited - 1-2 p.m. Oct. 22 • Learn how to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo • Learn the advantages of having your work Open Access



Start Your Own Open Access Journal - 3-4 p.m. Oct. 22 • Learn about Open Journal Systems • Learn how the Library can support your journal

Data Management for Researchers - 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 • Create successful data management plan • Meet funder mandates for data sharing

Getting Started with Publeons and Publeons Academy - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 (also available online for distance students) • Track your publications, peer review and more with singular profile • Connect with editors at relevant journals

Predatory Publishing - 2-4 p.m. Oct. 25 • Protect your academic reputation • Avoid author fees to illegitimate journals

All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops



Posted:

10/18/2019



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





