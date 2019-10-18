Getting Your Thesis or Dissertation Cited - 1-2 p.m. Oct. 22
• Learn how to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo
• Learn the advantages of having your work Open Access
Start Your Own Open Access Journal - 3-4 p.m. Oct. 22
• Learn about Open Journal Systems
• Learn how the Library can support your journal
Data Management for Researchers - 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23
• Create successful data management plan
• Meet funder mandates for data sharing
Getting Started with Publeons and Publeons Academy - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 24
(also available online for distance students)
• Track your publications, peer review and more with singular profile
• Connect with editors at relevant journals
Predatory Publishing - 2-4 p.m. Oct. 25
• Protect your academic reputation
• Avoid author fees to illegitimate journals
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to