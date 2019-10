Are you interested in helping plan MLK Week? Join the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion planning group during our first meeting 11am - 12pm on Wednesday, October 23rd. Students, faculty, and staff are welcome. RSVP to Marcus Graham at marcus.graham@ttu.edu or 806.834.7551.





