The TTU Center for Early Head Start serves children throughout Lubbock who qualify for our services. Each year, we provide families with "Baby Bucks" that are earned through their involvement in the program. These "bucks" are then able to be spent in our store which is stocked with donated children's items. We need your help with donations this year! We are currently in need of children's fall/winter clothing sizes 18 months through 4 toddler, including coats and shoes. We are also accepting donations of toys, books, and equipment (high chairs, car seats, baby bath tubs, etc). As you are doing your fall cleaning in preparation for the holidays, please consider donating to the Center - you will be making a difference for families in need! Contact us at 806-765-2737 for information on drop-off or help with picking up larger donations.