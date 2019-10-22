TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TECH CAN SHARE STARTS OCTOBER 28!!!
Tech Can Share is an annual tradition at Texas Tech! Each year departments, students, and student organizations compete with one another to donate the most cans. All the cans that we collect on campus are donated to the South Plains Food Bank's U Can Share Food Drive campaign. Tech Can Share donations for Texas Tech will begin on October 28 and end on November 25. For information on where you can drop off your donations please visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/fooddrive.php 

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. 

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu  

10/22/2019

Colin Owens

colin.m.owens@ttu.edu

N/A


