Hello my name is Mohamad Altabaa and I am with the Muslim Student Association. On October 25 we are going to have a discussion in the Matador room on Why Does God Allow Suffering? We are bringing in Sheikh Fahad Tasleem to discuss the Islamic perspective and Pastor Jake Maxwell from the Second Baptist Church here in town. Below I have attached the flyer for the event.







