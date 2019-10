The Office of the Registrar is hosting an SECC Silent Auction benefiting the Lubbock Children's Health Clinic. Come by and bid on some awesome items from Target, Alamo Drafthouse, 4ORE!, Picoso's, Chick-fil-A, and many more! Cash, Checks, and Venmo accepted - must be present at conclusion of auction to claim winning items. Posted:

Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 10/24/2019



West Hall 123



