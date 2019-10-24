Researchers in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management are conducting a research study to evaluate the effects of fluid ingestion on bioelectrical impedance measurements. If you are healthy, weight-stable, and between the ages of 18 and 40, you may be eligible to participate. Everyone who participates will complete two testing sessions where you will have your body composition assessed using bioelectrical measurement devices. During one session, you will consume a standardized amount of water prior to some of the measurements. If you participate, you can receive results of your body composition testing. If you would like more information or think you may be interested in participating, please email us at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.