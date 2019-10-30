Non-profit organizations from Lubbock and surrounding areas will be in attendance to discuss opportunities with students. Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, volunteer hours and even full-time employment in a non-profit agency will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and pick up valuable information.

Dress for success, be confident and ready to engage with employers and remember to bring your resumes to share with the organizations in attendance.

Resume not quite up to speed? Call the University Career Center at 806-742-2210 to make an appointment with a career counselor for a resume critique.





Visit the event webpage for more information.