The State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) officially kicked off on Sunday, September 1, 2019. The SECC is a statewide annual giving campaign that Texas Tech, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the Texas Tech University System participate in each year. Please contact your department coordinator to help us change many lives, shape the future and make a difference in our community. You can find the online pledge link and a progress update toward our goal at www.secc.ttu.edu.