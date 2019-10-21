TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Winter Wonderland Toy Drive for TTU Early Head Start
Are you interested in making this holiday season extra magical for families at TTU Early Head Start? Please consider supporting the Winter Wonderland Toy Drive by sponsoring a child's wish list or donating via Venmo @hdfsgsa. Donations due by November 11th. Questions? Contact TechHDFSgsa@gmail.com or visit one of our tables outside the SUB or in the COHS Canyon Room this week. 
