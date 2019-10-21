|
Are you interested in making this holiday season extra magical for families at TTU Early Head Start? Please consider supporting the Winter Wonderland Toy Drive by sponsoring a child's wish list or donating via Venmo @hdfsgsa. Donations due by November 11th. Questions? Contact TechHDFSgsa@gmail.com or visit one of our tables outside the SUB or in the COHS Canyon Room this week.
|Posted:
10/21/2019
Originator:
Jessica Blume
Email:
jessica.blume@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
