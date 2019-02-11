TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Born 2 Run 5K

Join the Catholic Student Association and Raiders Defending Life at Texas Tech Urbanovsky Park on November 2nd at 9:00 am as we host our first ever 5K benefiting the Pro-Life Movement. There will be prizes for the first finishers. For more information and to register for this race please follow the link: www.raidercatholic.org/5k . For any additional questions or concerns please contact Jose Villeda at www.jose.villeda@ttu.edu.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Catholic Student Association, as well as Raiders Defending Life student parent scholarships.


Sponsored by the Catholic Student Association, a registered student organization.

Posted:
10/22/2019

Originator:
Jose Villeda

Email:
jose.villeda@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 11/2/2019

Location:
Texas Tech Urbanovsky Park


