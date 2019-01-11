The grant proposal preparation process can be an intimidating one. Agency rules and requirements are constantly changing. The Office of Research Services can help keep your research on the right track!

The session will cover campus-wide services available to faculty; proposal development and processing; review of institutional policies and procedures affecting research at Texas Tech; internal and external funding opportunities; and compliance issues. You don’t have to be “new” to attend.

Seating for the afternoon session is limited to 25.



