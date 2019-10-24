Martin Binks, Professor in Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech

University, author of The Duke Diet, Fellow of the North American

scientific organization The Obesity Society and of the European

Society of Preventative Medicine, and SCOPE Fellow of the World

Obesity Federation, will discuss the relationship between food and

obesity. In his presentation, he will argue that food does not cause

obesity. Ingestion and its many determinants, however, are

influential in both the development and treatment of this complex

disease. His presentation will provide a contextual overview of the

state of the science in obesity followed by focused attention to the

complex inter-relationships among neurological, physiological and

psychological factors that influence eating and the broader

relationship with food.