|
Martin Binks, Professor in Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech
University, author of The Duke Diet, Fellow of the North American
scientific organization The Obesity Society and of the European
Society of Preventative Medicine, and SCOPE Fellow of the World
Obesity Federation, will discuss the relationship between food and
obesity. In his presentation, he will argue that food does not cause
obesity. Ingestion and its many determinants, however, are
influential in both the development and treatment of this complex
disease. His presentation will provide a contextual overview of the
state of the science in obesity followed by focused attention to the
complex inter-relationships among neurological, physiological and
psychological factors that influence eating and the broader
relationship with food.
|Posted:
10/23/2019
Originator:
Cristobal Chavez
Email:
Cristobal.Chavez@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/24/2019
Location:
Human Sciences Cottage
Categories