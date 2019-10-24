TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SECC Silent Auction
The Office of the Registrar is hosting an SECC Silent Auction benefiting the Lubbock Children's Health Clinic. Come by and bid on some awesome items from Target, Alamo Drafthouse, 4ORE!, Picoso's, Chick-fil-A, and many more! Cash, Checks, and Venmo accepted - must be present at conclusion of auction to claim winning items.
Posted:
10/24/2019

Originator:
Crystal Regalado

Email:
crystal.regalado@ttu.edu

Department:
Registrar

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/24/2019

Location:
West Hall 123

