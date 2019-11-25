The Residence Halls Association's Guns Up Forevermore Scholarship is awarded to students who go above and beyond in their efforts to help other students and represent Texas Tech positively, as such, students are typically only awarded this scholarship once during their career at Texas Tech. The nature of this scholarship recognizes those that give selflessly to help others and the university. This selfless service should be noticeable and make a regular impact. For these reasons, you must be nominated by someone else within the Texas Tech community to receive this scholarship.

Scholarship History:

· Founded in 2014 by the Residence Halls Association, the Guns Up Forevermore campaign recognizes students who have demonstrated their passion for Texas Tech by helping other students through the idea of 'paying it forward' and have exemplified the qualities of being an outstanding member of the Red Raider community by a continual show of school spirit.

· Special consideration will be given to students who exemplify the traits listed above and whose future at Texas Tech may be in jeopardy due to temporary financial need.

· Awards will be distributed on a rolling basis throughout the academic year in varying amounts as needed.

Scholarship Nomination Link: https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/gunsupscholarship

Nomination Form Questions:

1. In 500 words or less, please describe how the nominee goes above and beyond to exemplify school spirit and overall pride in Texas Tech University.

2. In 500 words or less, please describe how you have seen this nominee exemplify ‘civility’ within their community by embodying the principles of ‘pay it forward’ and ‘helping others’. Use detailed and specific examples when possible.

3. Why do you believe this nominee needs this award? How do you anticipate that this award will benefit the nominee if they are selected?

4. Please describe how you have seen this nominee give back to Texas Tech. What have they done to make Texas Tech a better community?

Scholarship Eligibility:

? Nominees must be a current full-time student at Texas Tech University

? Nominees must be in good standing with Texas Tech positively, and University Student Housing

? Nominees must live on campus at Texas Tech University

? Nominees must have a cumulative GPA of 2.25 or higher







For more information, email rha@ttu.edu or visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php.