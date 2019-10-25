Interested in working with K-12 students? Need service hours or leadership opportunities? Want to conduct research on improving access to education and increasing student interest in learning? Then come join the TTU STEM & Leaf Corps!!





The STEM & Leaf Corps is a undergraduate student organization centered around providing quality educational service free-of-charge to students in Lubbock ISD and beyond. We currently work with students from 6 campuses on programs ranging from individual tutoring to after-school science projects and large scale reviews for AP/IB tests. In the past year, we have been recognized by both the university and the city of Lubbock for our efforts!

All majors are welcome and no prior tutoring experience is required. We ask for a 3.0 GPA minimum but we don't charge dues!!!

Application link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf7hUS0pLE9Io1MYGrS1gcFibMAhTxUL-WkRfLQu9pKhKww0w/viewform?usp=sf_link





Please contact tingzeng.wang@ttu.edu for more information.

