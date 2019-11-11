



Click on the link below or look for the QR Code on table tents or location receipts around campus. Deadline is November 15th!

Win Big with Hospitality Services! Hospitality Services is conducting a customer service survey beginning on October 28th! We need your participation to assess our dining operations around campus.Click on the link below or look for the QR Code on table tents or location receipts around campus. Deadline is November 15th!

https://nacufs.hospsrvc.ttu.edu/nacufs/index.php?location=techannounce



hospitality@ttu.edu You can complete the survey to be included in the prize drawing!*Prizes:You can access the survey only once but you can rate multiple operations. Please rate all the on-campus dining operations in which you have eaten.*All information will be kept strictly confidential and will be used only for the purpose of this survey.Prize recipients will have picture take and posted to Hospitality Services social media sites. Specifications of prizes are subject to change without notice.**Plan consistent with university classification (e.g. faculty/staff, commuter, on-campus resident).Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTechFeed Your Inner Red Raider!hospitality.ttu.edu Posted:

11/11/2019



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





