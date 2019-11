University Student Housing's Summer Conferences Department can assist with on-campus group housing and meal plan reservations for summer camps and conferences being hosted by Texas Tech departments. Reservations are available from June 1st to August 1st each summer.

For information on available Residence Halls and rates, please visit our website at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/conferences/index.php

Reservations for Summer 2020 open November 1, 2019 at 8:00am CST. For questions or additional information, please contact Leigh Donaldson, the Manager for Conference Services, at leigh.donaldson@ttu.edu.