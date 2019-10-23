TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Library Escape Room events canceled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Escape Room activities as part of Open Access Week scheduled for Oct. 24 in the Library are canceled. 
Posted:
10/23/2019

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories