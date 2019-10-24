Doing Community Profile and Site Selection Projects - 3-4 p.m. Oct. 30
(also available online for distance students)
• A guide to census and other resources
• Learn to develop a community profile
Altmetrics - 2-4 p.m. Nov. 1
• Measure research impact in new ways
• Quantify significance of work in online environments
LaTeX for Beginners - 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 4
(also available online for distance students)
• Bring your laptop for hands-on learning
• Learn to add text, tables, citations and more to LaTeX documents
Thesis & Dissertation Protection and Submissions - noon-1 p.m. Nov. 5
(also available online for distance students)
• Learn how to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo
• Learn about library resources for writing thesis/dissertation
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to