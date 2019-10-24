Doing Community Profile and Site Selection Projects - 3-4 p.m. Oct. 30 (also available online for distance students) • A guide to census and other resources • Learn to develop a community profile

Altmetrics - 2-4 p.m. Nov. 1 • Measure research impact in new ways • Quantify significance of work in online environments

LaTeX for Beginners - 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 (also available online for distance students) • Bring your laptop for hands-on learning • Learn to add text, tables, citations and more to LaTeX documents

Thesis & Dissertation Protection and Submissions - noon-1 p.m. Nov. 5 (also available online for distance students) • Learn how to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo • Learn about library resources for writing thesis/dissertation



All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops



Posted:

10/24/2019



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

