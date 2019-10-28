We are over half way done with the semester and that means we are all procrastinating on our papers. So let’s ride the struggle bus together with a write-in put on by the English Peer Mentoring Program! Come work on your essays, reflections, short stories, research papers, or whatever you can’t seem to get accomplished at home. On Monday, October 28th, we will be in the atrium in the English building from 6-9pm working and writing. This is a great way to turn the writing process into something enjoyable with a change of scenery and the support of your peers! We hope to see you there! Posted:

10/28/2019



Originator:

Marta Kvande



Email:

marta.kvande@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 10/28/2019



Location:

English Atrium



