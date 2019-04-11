A world-renowned author will address issues of race and community for Texas Tech University and the greater Lubbock area in an event open to the public.

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum is the author of “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” and Other Conversations About Race and Can We Talk About Race? and Other Conversations in an Era of School Resegregation. Dr. Tatum will lead a conversation about race, campus, and community on November 4th, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Allen Theatre on Texas Tech University campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Tatum is a clinical psychologist widely known for her expertise on race relations and as a leader in higher education. She is a highly respected expert on the topics of racial identity development, the impact of race in the classroom, and strategies for creating inclusive campus and community environments.

Tatum has received the Carnegie Academic Leadership Award, Brock International Prize in Education, and the American Psychological Association Award for Outstanding Lifetime Contributions to Psychology.

Doors open at the Student Union Building’s Allen Theatre at 6:30 p.m. The event will run from 7-8 p.m. with a book signing to follow. The event is free, but books will be available for purchase and signing. Free parking will be available in the administration, band, and library lots.