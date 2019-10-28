Responsibilities:
· Perform daily operation duties at the Innovation Hub at Research Park (The Hub) as assigned: i.e sorting tenant’s mail and packages, making coffee, submitting work orders, tracking/greeting guests, providing tours, taking inventory etc.
· Assist with the Hub’s Event Management Operations: i.e scheduling events, consulting with customers to determine event objectives and requirements, coordinate event signage, facilitate room set-up and break down, coordinate AV technology, coordinate parking, and other duties as assigned.
· Assist with the creation and maintenance of Hub LCD PowerPoint Presentations monthly.
· Coordinate with the Marketing Assistant to ensure all events are being advertised properly
· Assisting the Hub’s Business Manager in operational duties.
· Must be able to work 15-20 hours per week.
Requirements:
· Available for a flexible schedule, possibly working evening/weekend shifts.
· Possess competent written and oral communication skills.
· Great work ethic, integrity, dependability.
· Independent judgment and exceptional customer service.
· Must be able to lift at minimum 30 lbs .
· Excellent time management.
· Business professional attire is required during peak event season.
Please email Courtney Fenwick with your Cover Letter, Resume, Portfolio, and a References in a PDF document. Contact information is below.
Courtney Fenwick: courtney.fenwick@ttu.edu | 806-834-2605