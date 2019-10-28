Responsibilities:



· Perform daily operation duties at the Innovation Hub at Research Park (The Hub) as assigned: i.e sorting tenant’s mail and packages, making coffee, submitting work orders, tracking/greeting guests, providing tours, taking inventory etc.



· Assist with the Hub’s Event Management Operations: i.e scheduling events, consulting with customers to determine event objectives and requirements, coordinate event signage, facilitate room set-up and break down, coordinate AV technology, coordinate parking, and other duties as assigned.



· Assist with the creation and maintenance of Hub LCD PowerPoint Presentations monthly.



· Coordinate with the Marketing Assistant to ensure all events are being advertised properly



· Assisting the Hub’s Business Manager in operational duties.



· Must be able to work 15-20 hours per week.



Requirements:



· Available for a flexible schedule, possibly working evening/weekend shifts.



· Possess competent written and oral communication skills.



· Great work ethic, integrity, dependability.



· Independent judgment and exceptional customer service.



· Must be able to lift at minimum 30 lbs .



· Excellent time management.



· Business professional attire is required during peak event season.





Please email Courtney Fenwick with your Cover Letter, Resume, Portfolio, and a References in a PDF document. Contact information is below.



Courtney Fenwick: courtney.fenwick@ttu.edu | 806-834-2605 Posted:

10/28/2019



Originator:

Courtney Fenwick



Email:

Courtney.Fenwick@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

