Innovation Hub Student Asst. (Operations)

Responsibilities:

· Perform daily operation duties at the Innovation Hub at Research Park (The Hub) as assigned: i.e sorting tenant’s mail and packages, making coffee, submitting work orders, tracking/greeting guests, providing tours, taking inventory etc.

· Assist with the Hub’s Event Management Operations: i.e scheduling events, consulting with customers to determine event objectives and requirements, coordinate event signage, facilitate room set-up and break down, coordinate AV technology, coordinate parking, and other duties as assigned.

· Assist with the creation and maintenance of Hub LCD PowerPoint Presentations monthly.

· Coordinate with the Marketing Assistant to ensure all events are being advertised properly

· Assisting the Hub’s Business Manager in operational duties.

· Must be able to work 15-20 hours per week.

Requirements:

· Available for a flexible schedule, possibly working evening/weekend shifts.

· Possess competent written and oral communication skills.

· Great work ethic, integrity, dependability.

· Independent judgment and exceptional customer service.

· Must be able to lift at minimum 30 lbs .

· Excellent time management.

· Business professional attire is required during peak event season.


Please email Courtney Fenwick with your Cover Letter, Resume, Portfolio, and a References in a PDF document. Contact information is below.

Courtney Fenwick: courtney.fenwick@ttu.edu | 806-834-2605

Posted:
10/28/2019

Originator:
Courtney Fenwick

Email:
Courtney.Fenwick@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


Categories