Join us for the first Lubbock Children’s Literature and Film Festival on Saturday, November 2nd! Events include PBS Kids at Alamo Drafthouse at 10 am, a 2 pm reading and workshop with Paper Engineer Bruce Foster at LHUCA, and a 5 pm viewing of The Book of Life at the Christine Devitt Icehouse Theater!

For more information, check out english.ttu.edu/calendar/LCLFF.php