The Texas Tech University Libraries announces the recipients of the Open Access Awards:

Jonathan E. Thompson, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry, Award for Open Education.

Sandip Pal, Ph.D., assistant professor of atmospheric science, Award for Publications.

Miguel A. Levario, Ph.D., associate professor of history, Award for Advocacy.

Nicholas G. Smith, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, Award for Open Data.

Faculty were selected by the Libraries’ Faculty Research Committee, which also reviews applications for the Gloria Lyerla Memorial Research Travel Grant. The purpose of the Open Access Award is to recognize faculty who have made their research open, worked on open source projects, or used open material in their courses. By doing so, faculty bear the banner of Texas Tech University and increase their impact as researchers and educators. It is intended to assist faculty when demonstrating the impact of their work, such as on a dossier.

Open Access is the free, immediate availability of research articles online, coupled with the rights to use these articles fully in the digital environment (SPARC).

For more information contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu.