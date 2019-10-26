FREE Event! 6th Annual Fall Harvest Festival!
• Family Friendly
• Arts & Crafts for kids
• Plant Sale
• Craft Fair Fundraiser
• Face-painting
• Live animals
• Games
• Prizes
• Halloween and Fall themed
Please wear your Halloween costume and bring CASH to participate in the raffle, plant sale, and craft fair!
The purpose of this event is to:
-Raise money to continue to provide free food to the community
-Educate the public on important aspects about growing one’s own food for a healthy community
-Provide an opportunity for meeting other community members
-Celebrate 6 years of being in full operation by having fun!
-Promote our service to Lubbock
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2369133046474611/
Sponsored by the Heart of Lubbock Community Garden, a registered student organization.