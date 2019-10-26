FREE Event! 6th Annual Fall Harvest Festival!



• Family Friendly

• Arts & Crafts for kids

• Plant Sale

• Craft Fair Fundraiser

• Face-painting

• Live animals

• Games

• Prizes

• Halloween and Fall themed



Please wear your Halloween costume and bring CASH to participate in the raffle, plant sale, and craft fair!



The purpose of this event is to:

-Raise money to continue to provide free food to the community

-Educate the public on important aspects about growing one’s own food for a healthy community

-Provide an opportunity for meeting other community members

-Celebrate 6 years of being in full operation by having fun! -Promote our service to Lubbock Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2369133046474611/ Sponsored by the Heart of Lubbock Community Garden, a registered student organization. Posted:

10/23/2019



Originator:

Beth Roesler



Email:

elizabeth.roesler@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2019



Location:

2324 21st Street, Lubbock, TX 79411



