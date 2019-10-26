TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL by the HOL Community Garden

FREE Event! 6th Annual Fall Harvest Festival!

• Family Friendly
• Arts & Crafts for kids
• Plant Sale
• Craft Fair Fundraiser
• Face-painting
• Live animals
• Games
• Prizes
• Halloween and Fall themed

Please wear your Halloween costume and bring CASH to participate in the raffle, plant sale, and craft fair!

The purpose of this event is to:
-Raise money to continue to provide free food to the community
-Educate the public on important aspects about growing one’s own food for a healthy community
-Provide an opportunity for meeting other community members
-Celebrate 6 years of being in full operation by having fun!

-Promote our service to Lubbock

 

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2369133046474611/

Sponsored by the Heart of Lubbock Community Garden, a registered student organization.
10/23/2019

Beth Roesler

elizabeth.roesler@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2019

Location:
2324 21st Street, Lubbock, TX 79411

