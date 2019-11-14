An elderly man with dementia, Andre, has been living in the same flat for over thirty years. Accustomed to taking care of himself, he is thrown into chaos when his family and friends tell him how to live his life. The Father is a heartfelt tragicomedy about a family coping with the effects of physical and mental loss, exposing the cost of what it means for one man to maintain his independence.





The Black Box Theatre | 2812 18th St, TTU Campus

Price: $15 for individuals; $5 for students with valid ID

Box Office Phone: 806-742-3603