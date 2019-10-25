On Sunday, October 27th TOSM Enterprise Systems will be installing the latest security patches applicable to our Production Banner application servers. We will begin this maintenance at 6pm Central Time and plan to be finished no later than 10pm Central Time. As the Production Banner Application Servers are being patched, the following Banner services will be unavailable:

Banner Production 9 Applications

SSB Production

Registration.texastech.edu

eInvoice

As the Production Banner Application Servers are being patched, Banner integration with the following services will be intermittently unavailable:

Raiderlink/WebRaider

Advise

Recruit

Blackboard

Xtender

ORS for Research

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.